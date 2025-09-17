Mark Ruffalo spills tough truth to son Keen about breaking into acting

Mark Ruffalo’s son Keen reveals dad’s golden Hollywood advice

Mark Ruffalo has passed on his wisdom to his son and budding actor, Keen.

Being born in the house of the remarkable actor, Keen shed light on the wise words he received from Mark.

"Consistency," he told iHeartRadio Canada on the red carpet ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of his new film New Year's Rev.

"You have to do so many auditions, eventually you are going to land one," the 24-year-old aspiring actor noted.

Keen further shared, Mark told him that he went through multiple auditions before landing his breakthrough role and motivated his son too, the right role would come eventually.

"I’ve had to go through so many before I got even this one, and it’ll start to pick up after that, but it’s a lot," Keen sais of 13 Going on 30 actor's advise.

"It takes a lot, and it sometimes sucks, and it’s hard to keep that up after you get told no so many times, but it’s after however many ever you are going to find one that’s perfect," he added.

The Avengers star received his Walk of Fame star in February 2024, and dedicated his milestone to his family in the acceptance speech.

"My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you taught me so much about being a parent, being a man, being an actor, and this is your star, my whole family, in ways that you won't understand for some time," Mark said at the time.