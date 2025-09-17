 
Real reason behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split revealed: Source

The news of the pairs split was confirmed on September 11

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's shock-split's latest details are emerging.

As per a report by People, a source claimed that the 36-year-old actress wanted to tie the knot and have kids while the Olympic gold medalist had no plans for it.

"She is devastated," the insider told the outlet. "There was one reason: She wanted a family and wanted to get married — and he didn't."

On the contrary, a second source shared, White and Dobrev “wanted marriage and kids” and that “it wasn’t just one-sided."

"They both wanted marriage and children and were making plans to have a life together, a close pal of the pair added.

This came after the outlet confirmed the couple had called off their engagement in less than a year after White popped the question.

Following their five years of relationship, a source close to the outlet shared they broke up on "mutual" terms.

It "wasn’t an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another."

Moreover, days before their split was reported, Nina dropped a fiery TikTok aimed at "fixing men" which led fans to speculate any ongoing relationship troubles.

For the unversed, Nina and Shaun began dating in 2020 and the former pro snowboarder popped the question back in October 2024.

