Miley Cyrus makes surprise announcement after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth got divorced in August 2019

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Miley Cyrus to release new track after ex Liam Hemsworth engagement
Miley Cyrus to release new track after ex Liam Hemsworth engagement

Miley Cyrus just dropped a surprise for her fans!

Just a few days after her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth announced his engagement to Gabriella Brooks, the Flowers hitmaker dropped the first teaser of her upcoming track.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Cyrus announced the upcoming rendition Secrets.

In the short trailer, Cyrus sings, “Anywhere you go/ You know I’ll follow” in a close-up staring directly into the camera.

She donned what looked like a surgical gauze around her chin and head.

In the caption, Cyrus simply wrote, “Secrets out Friday.”

Fans and followers expressed their reaction in the comments section.

One user wrote, “EXCUSE ME A FEAT OF YOU AND ONE OF MY FAVORITE BAND.”

“Maaaaaae tell me this secret,” the second user wrote.

This comes after Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth confirmed his engagement with his longtime girlfriend. On social media, Brooks revealed the engagement with a heartfelt post.

Now, the songstress’ track Secrets is set to release on September 19, 2025.

