Mark Ruffalo shares words late Robert Redford never got to hear

The legendary actor passed away at the age of 89

September 17, 2025

Mark Ruffalo's heartfelt letter never reached late actor-director Robert Redford.

Since the news of the legendary actor's death has broken, celebrities have paid touching tribute.

Joining the queue Raffalo also took to his official Instagram account to share a letter to Robert he wrote for him before his demise after he learned about his illness.

But the letter never made it to Robert, so Mark posted the poignant note on his social media.

"A man who brought people together, lived and practiced empathy, and created good and useful organizations that made peoples lives better and included anyone who had an interest. Please remember him well," he wrote.

"You have had the most profound impact on my life and career in so many ways. You have been a hero of mine," Mark continued to gush. "I told you before. The short time together we had on The Last Castle was seminal to me. To be acting opposite of you. To have you be so generous with me. I felt so safe with you and looked after."

"I didn’t get it to him before the news today. This is what a real American Hero looks like," Mark wrote in the caption to his post.

For the unversed, Mark and Robert shared screens in 2001's The Last Castle and Mark also did the staged reading of Robert's 1976 movie All the President's Men at a recent benefit event on August 25, 2025.

