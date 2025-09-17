 
Geo News

Demi Lovato owns every meme about her: 'Im laughing, nobody can laugh at me'

Demi Lovato finally breaks silence on her most viral memes

By
Web Desk
|

September 17, 2025

Demi Lovato says shes laughing at herself so the internet cant anymore
Demi Lovato says she's laughing at herself so the internet cant anymore

Demi Lovato is owning her viral memes.

In an interview with PAPER Magazine, Lovato revealed that she's taking "power back" by leaning into her viral moments.

She said, "I think what's been fun for me is I recently joined TikTok full time. I was always lurking. I'd go on it once in a while, but I never invested time into making videos. Once I got back online, I started seeing the memes."

The memes Lovato refers to include some of her most iconic viral moments like, the 'Disney knees' from Camp Rock, ghost-singing clip, the 'Poot' photo that became Tumblr legend, and even infamous frozen yogurt shop controversy.

Lovato, who recently announced her ninth studio album It's Not That Deep, said, "An incredible, powerful way to take the power back is to own the memes. Because then, if I'm laughing, nobody can laugh at me. I'm laughing at me."

The songstress, who recently tied the knot with Jodan 'jutes' Lutes, went on to note that "this whole era is about taking my power back."

"Just owning my music, owning where I'm at, owning the position that my life is in today, which is happy, fun, and carefree," Lovato added.

Demi Lovato's album It's Not That Deep is set to release on October 24, 2025.

Demi Lovato says she's done with trauma songs ahead of new album
Demi Lovato says she's done with trauma songs ahead of new album
Jane Fonda 'cant stop crying' after Hollywood icon Robert Redford's death
Jane Fonda 'cant stop crying' after Hollywood icon Robert Redford's death
Real reason behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split revealed: Source
Real reason behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split revealed: Source
Miley Cyrus makes surprise announcement after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement
Miley Cyrus makes surprise announcement after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement
Mark Ruffalo spills tough truth to son Keen about breaking into acting
Mark Ruffalo spills tough truth to son Keen about breaking into acting
Cardi B reveals why she dozed off during high-profile trial
Cardi B reveals why she dozed off during high-profile trial
Cardi B reveals how new beau Stefon Diggs sparked her interest in football
Cardi B reveals how new beau Stefon Diggs sparked her interest in football
Jade Thirlwall stuns in fashion shoot as she launches solo album
Jade Thirlwall stuns in fashion shoot as she launches solo album