Demi Lovato owns every meme about her: 'Im laughing, nobody can laugh at me'

Demi Lovato says she's laughing at herself so the internet cant anymore

Demi Lovato is owning her viral memes.

In an interview with PAPER Magazine, Lovato revealed that she's taking "power back" by leaning into her viral moments.

She said, "I think what's been fun for me is I recently joined TikTok full time. I was always lurking. I'd go on it once in a while, but I never invested time into making videos. Once I got back online, I started seeing the memes."

The memes Lovato refers to include some of her most iconic viral moments like, the 'Disney knees' from Camp Rock, ghost-singing clip, the 'Poot' photo that became Tumblr legend, and even infamous frozen yogurt shop controversy.

Lovato, who recently announced her ninth studio album It's Not That Deep, said, "An incredible, powerful way to take the power back is to own the memes. Because then, if I'm laughing, nobody can laugh at me. I'm laughing at me."

The songstress, who recently tied the knot with Jodan 'jutes' Lutes, went on to note that "this whole era is about taking my power back."

"Just owning my music, owning where I'm at, owning the position that my life is in today, which is happy, fun, and carefree," Lovato added.

Demi Lovato's album It's Not That Deep is set to release on October 24, 2025.