Kim Novak speaks out on her 'femme fatale heartbreaker type' depiction in upcoming biopic

Kim Novak is 'concerned' about her negative portrayal in upcoming biopic

Kim Novak is reportedly panicking before the release of her biopic Scandalous.

Radar Online reported that the 92-year-old retired American actress and painter is bracing herself for the release of her biopic Scandalous because she thinks the creators have twisted the narrative and given the center stage to her affair with Sammy Davis Jr.

An insider told the outlet, "Kim's been dreading this project for years. She's an extremely private person who likes to stay out of the spotlight and only opens up about her past to a few select people.”

"Her affair with Sammy was extremely special,” the source stated. “She says it was way more than just s*x, yet the word is producers are twisting that narrative and calling on Sydney Sweeney to depict Kim as this femme fatale heartbreaker type."

The Vertigo star fears the upcoming biopic will distort her image among her fans, especially the new generation. "It's making her want to speak out in detail and correct the narrative while she still can,” the insider said.

In August of this year, Novak gave an interview to The Guardian, where she claimed that her biopic is dramatizing her relationship with Davis Jr.

She said, "I don’t think the relationship was scandalous. He’s somebody I really cared about. We had so much in common, including that need to be accepted for who we are and what we do, rather than how we look.”

"But I’m concerned they’re going to make it all s*xual reasons,” Novak quipped.