Beyoncé choreographer's car theft suspect arrested in Georgia

Beyoncé music theft investigation leads to one arrest

One man has been arrested on suspicions of stealing Beyoncé's unreleased music and tour plans two months after incident.

Kelvin Evans was taken into custody on Tuesday, September 16, in Hapeville, Georgia, for violating parole.

He also faces a charge of entering a vehicle with intent to commit theft or a felony, according to Fulton County Jail records.

Police say Evans broke into a Jeep Wagoneer on July 8 that belonged to choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue, members of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour team. The car was parked in a garage at the Ayla apartment building in Atlanta before her show.

Among the stolen items were a flash drive containing unreleased music, future concert set lists, and show footage. Designer sunglasses, laptops, clothing, suitcases, and AirPods Max headphones were also taken. Investigators have not recovered the hard drives.

Security cameras recorded a 2025 Hyundai Elantra with Georgia plates at the scene. Authorities traced the car to its owner, who said she rented it to her mother. Her uncle, Evans, later borrowed it, claiming he needed it briefly but used it for 30 minutes.

Surveillance video later showed Evans, his niece, and a child unloading four black bags.

Evans is being held at Fulton County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Records show he has prior arrests dating back to 2002, including armed robbery and aggravated assault.