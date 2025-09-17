Cardi B reveals why she dozed off during high-profile trial

Cardi B confesses she fell asleep in court

Cardi B is opening about her viral court room moment.

During a recent appearance at on The Jennifer Hudson Show On Monday, September 15, the Up rapper admited she nodded off in court amid her assault trial drama

"I'm not even going to lie, I was," Cardi told the host. "I had a long night! I’m in the middle of an album rollout. I was so sleepy, I was trying to fight it but I just couldn't."

The rapper was found not guilty on Sept. 2 in the case involving a former security guard.

Still, she told Hudson the process left her “overwhelmed.”

"I’m in the middle of an album rollout, and I have to go to court," she shared the reason behind dozing off.

Cardi revealed she was unaware that the hearing will air on national television, "It’s like, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me.'"

"I missed my kids’ first day of school. But at least it's positive press," she added.

Cardi even cashed on the moment into marketing by releasing a “Courtroom Edition” of her upcoming album Am I the Drama? with viral courtroom photos as artwork.

The album drops September 19.