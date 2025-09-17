Amanda Seyfried faces backlash over recent remarks about Charlie Kirk

Amanda Seyfried criticised for calling Charlie Kirk 'hateful' after his killing

Amanda Seyfried is facing backlash after calling conservative activist Charlie Kirk “hateful” days after his death.

Her remark came Sunday in response to an Instagram post that listed Kirk’s controversial remarks on abortion, immigration, and race.

The caption quoted a 2024 comment from Kirk questioning why exposing Martin Luther King Jr.’s flaws is considered controversial.

“He was hateful,” the actress, 39, wrote from her verified account.

On Monday, she reshared another post on her Instagram Stories that implied that Kirk was responsible for his assassination.

The text read, “You can’t invite violence to the dinner table and be shocked when it starts eating.”

Social media users were furious over her political take, with one X user writing, “I am not watching any more movies with Amanda Seyfried. She is spreading the lie that Charlie Kirk was hateful. She should lose her job.”

Others accused her of hypocrisy, as one critic said, “According to Amanda Seyfried, Kirk deserved to be assassinated because he encouraged violence. By her logic, people who were violent during the George Floyd protests deserved to be shot by police.”

Seyfried’s older Instagram posts have also been flooded with negative comments. Under a 2023 photo of her cat Bert, one user wrote, “Horrible character you’ve shown. Be a better person.” Another said, “I will never watch anything with you in it… Maybe you need to look inside your cold heart.”

Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative group Turning Point USA, died on September 10 after being shot on stage at Utah Valley University during his American Comeback Tour stop. He was 31.

Seyfried has not publicly responded to the criticism.