 
Geo News

Carrie Ann Inaba reveals why she skipped 'DWTS' season 34 premiere

'DWTS' veteran judge Carrie Ann Inaba revealed she skipped the season 34 premiere because she’s resting at home, but promised fans she’ll return next week

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

September 17, 2025

Carrie Ann Inaba reveals why she skipped DWTS season 34 premiere
Carrie Ann Inaba reveals why she skipped 'DWTS' season 34 premiere

Carrie Ann Inaba has finally revealed why she didn't attend the premiere of the Dancing With the Stars season 34.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the show's longtime judge shared that she skipped the premiere due to an undisclosed illness. 

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” penned Carrie.

Carrie Ann Inaba reveals why she skipped DWTS season 34 premiere

“In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home," she added. "Have a great show everyone!"

As she shared the post, her DWTS co-stars rushed to the comment section to share their condolences with Carrie.

"Get better soon sis," penned host Julianne Hough.

"Hope you feel better Carrie Ann!," commented Britt Stewart.

For those unversed, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were the only judges who appeared on the DWTS season 34 debut episode.

When She’ll Be Back on ABC Live:

Carrie is expected to return for the next episode. The new episode will air live on ABC on September 23.

Demi Lovato owns every meme about her: 'Im laughing, nobody can laugh at me'
Demi Lovato owns every meme about her: 'Im laughing, nobody can laugh at me'
Lupita Nyong'o, Mandy Moore reveal hidden struggles behind women health advocacy
Lupita Nyong'o, Mandy Moore reveal hidden struggles behind women health advocacy
Justin Bieber reveals he 'prayed' for his latest look
Justin Bieber reveals he 'prayed' for his latest look
Mark Ruffalo shares words late Robert Redford never got to hear
Mark Ruffalo shares words late Robert Redford never got to hear
Demi Lovato says she's done with trauma songs ahead of new album
Demi Lovato says she's done with trauma songs ahead of new album
Jane Fonda 'cant stop crying' after Hollywood icon Robert Redford's death
Jane Fonda 'cant stop crying' after Hollywood icon Robert Redford's death
Real reason behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split revealed: Source
Real reason behind Nina Dobrev, Shaun White split revealed: Source
Miley Cyrus makes surprise announcement after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement
Miley Cyrus makes surprise announcement after ex Liam Hemsworth's engagement