Carrie Ann Inaba reveals why she skipped 'DWTS' season 34 premiere

Carrie Ann Inaba has finally revealed why she didn't attend the premiere of the Dancing With the Stars season 34.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the show's longtime judge shared that she skipped the premiere due to an undisclosed illness.

“I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health,” penned Carrie.

“In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home," she added. "Have a great show everyone!"

As she shared the post, her DWTS co-stars rushed to the comment section to share their condolences with Carrie.

"Get better soon sis," penned host Julianne Hough.

"Hope you feel better Carrie Ann!," commented Britt Stewart.

For those unversed, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were the only judges who appeared on the DWTS season 34 debut episode.

When She’ll Be Back on ABC Live:

Carrie is expected to return for the next episode. The new episode will air live on ABC on September 23.