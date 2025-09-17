Donald Trump's UK state visit starts with projections with Jeffrey Epstein

September 17, 2025
With U.S President Donald’s Trump second Sate Visit to the UK kicking off, protestors have just erected giant projections across Windsor Castle.
The images showcase him, alongside convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump is slated to meet King Charles shortly after, whereas Queen Camilla will remain absent due to a sudden bout of illness.
Because of these projections, four people in total have been arrested on “suspicion of malicious communications”, according to the Thames Valley Police said.
Police Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker also said in a statement, “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.”
Ever since details of Trumps’ relationship with the billionaire were published by Congress earlier in the month, questions have mounted over the extent of their relationship.
The published notes include a “birthday book” that Trump has since denied, signing.
Moreover, since touching down on British soil Trump has also spoken to reporters, expressing his excitement for this upcoming
According to Sky News Australia he said, “My relationship is very good with the UK, and Charles, as you know, who's now King, is my friend. It's the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honoured twice. So, it's a great honour.”
He even added to journalists “everybody is looking forward to it. You're going to have the best pictures.”
For those unversed, this trip marks the second State Visit that the president is taking part in, since his original in 2019.