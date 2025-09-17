 
Donald Trump's UK state visit starts with projections with Jeffrey Epstein

Donald Trump’s images have just been beamed across Windsor Castle

September 17, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One as they arrive for their state visit to Britain, at London Stansted Airport near London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One as they arrive for their state visit to Britain, at London Stansted Airport near London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Radburn

With U.S President Donald’s Trump second Sate Visit to the UK kicking off, protestors have just erected giant projections across Windsor Castle.

The images showcase him, alongside convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump is slated to meet King Charles shortly after, whereas Queen Camilla will remain absent due to a sudden bout of illness.

Because of these projections, four people in total have been arrested on “suspicion of malicious communications”, according to the Thames Valley Police said.

Police Chief Superintendent Felicity Parker also said in a statement, “We take any unauthorised activity around Windsor Castle extremely seriously.”

Britains Prince Andrew alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrival for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Britain's Prince Andrew alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle, after U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrival for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ever since details of Trumps’ relationship with the billionaire were published by Congress earlier in the month, questions have mounted over the extent of their relationship.

The published notes include a “birthday book” that Trump has since denied, signing.

U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
U.S. President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected on Windsor castle, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Moreover, since touching down on British soil Trump has also spoken to reporters, expressing his excitement for this upcoming

According to Sky News Australia he said, “My relationship is very good with the UK, and Charles, as you know, who's now King, is my friend. It's the first time this has ever happened where somebody was honoured twice. So, it's a great honour.”

He even added to journalists “everybody is looking forward to it. You're going to have the best pictures.”

For those unversed, this trip marks the second State Visit that the president is taking part in, since his original in 2019. 

