Prince William turns vindictive after Prince Andrew's ambush

Britain's Prince Andrew stands next to Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, as they leave Westminster Cathedral at the end of the Requiem Mass, on the day of the funeral of Britain's Katharine, Duchess of Kent, in London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Prince William has a very strict view of what he wants to happen to Prince Andrew, and its come to light right after he felt ‘ambushed’ during the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

The comment has been made by royal expert Hilary Fordwich.

In her conversation with Fox News she made note of the princes’ reaction to the entire ‘ambush’ and said, “Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew. [William holds a] a grudge against his disgraced uncle.”

Even a pal of Prince William called Duke of York’s behavior a “disgrace”, in their conversation with The Daily Beast.

Where Ms Fordwich is concerned though, “Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back. He wants Andrew to vanish from public view.”

She also said, “William’s strong stance on 'the Andrew problem’ is consistent, unwavering and his influence has been decisive in ensuring Andrew remains sidelined.”

And as for the princes’ reason the expert notes, “he is driven by his desire… to protect the monarchy’s reputation, doing all he can to safeguard its future.”

Especially considering the fact “[William is] very in touch with the public. Every public opinion poll has Andrew at the bottom, reinforcing Prince William’s stance.”

In light of that, Ms Fordwich is certain that “once king, no doubt, Prince William will ensure Andrew is completely excluded from royal life, as well as all public appearances.”

For those unversed about the event that sparked this rare public interaction, it was the funeral service of the Duchess of Kent.

The wife of the Duke of Kent, Prince Edward is succeeded by Lady Helen Taylor, Lord Nicholas Windsor as well as George Windsor, the Earl of St Andrews. She is also grandmother to 10 grandchildren.

What is also pertinent to mention is that being a Catholic, her funeral was held in Westminster Cathedral, a first for the Royal Family since its construction in 1903.