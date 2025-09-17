Questions arise as Prince Harry’s split with Meghan may be made official

Prince Harry is reportedly starting to fuel and feed rumors that his split with Meghan Markle could become truth, sooner rather than later.

Body language specialist Darren Stanton is the expert in question that made this point, and it comes during his interview with RadarOnline.

There, he pointed out the apparent shift in body language and gestures whenever the Duke would speak to an event.

For those unversed, the events in question are those that the Duke attended during his four-day tour of the UK.

In that tour he also met with King Charles for tea and is said to have had an hour-long meeting in Clarence House.

In reference to how ‘open’ the royal looked without his wife by his side, he admitted that this lack of “consciousness” is what exposes the “massive shift” in his “internal emotion.”

Furthermore, the expert also noted the lack of any shyness throughout the whole thing and pointed out the ‘animated’ nature of Prince Harry’s hand gestures during speeches too.

“When he's on his own, he doesn't have all these balls to juggle and he can relax,” Stanton admitted.

Not only does the Duke ‘seem happier’ and ‘freer’ without his wife around, but there are also reports that believe he's “enjoying the sense of being himself again.”

That is where this rumor of a potential rift with his wife comes from because “it's fueling all these rumors that a split with Meghan may be made official.”

Allegations also claim they are “already living separate lives” and “are on the verge of announcing a split to the world.”

“Although he's confident, there were moments of poignancy when he spoke about how much has changed since he first became involved in the charity. Deep down he misses his family. He makes reference to family elsewhere in the speech,” the source also added before signing off.