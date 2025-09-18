Royal family delights fans with new video on Trump receiving grand welcome

King Charles, Prince William, Kate host President Trump for historic second state visit

Buckingham Palace dropped a new video highlighting the grand Royal welcome US President Donald Trump received during his rare second state visit to the UK.

He was greeted by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor Castle with full ceremony.

According to reports, it was the biggest military display for a foreign leader in recent memory, featuring 1,300 personnel, 120 horses, and traditional British pageantry.

Moreover, Trump was honoured with a royal banquet, where he and the King exchanged speeches.

Sharing the video on their official Instagram account, they wrote, “This afternoon, a Beating Retreat ceremony was held at Windsor Castle to mark President Trump’s State Visit.”

“The ceremony has its origins in the early years of organised warfare when the beating of drums and the parading of Post Guards heralded the closing of camp gates and the lowering of flags at the end of the day,” the statement added.

Kensington Palace also shared a video featuring moments of the grand welcome of the US president by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“A day to remember in Windsor for the State Visit of @potus,” they captioned the video.



