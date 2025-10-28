Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez spark new dynamic: ‘Restricting him from dating'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spark a new kind of relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have seemingly transformed their relationship, so much so that he’s finding himself being restricted from dating other people.

The whole thing has been exposed by a well placed insider that just sat down with Heat World.

According to their findings, “Jen is infatuated by Ben,” still. “It’s like an addiction she has admitted she can’t break.”

Furthermore “as strong as she’s tried to be over the last few months, she can’t seem to cut him off and continues running back into his arms. They’ve tried to stay cordial for the sake of the kids, and now things have turned romantic again.”

As of right now “she’s fallen back into this bizarre place where they’re more like friends with benefits, but it’s clear there are still such strong feelings there, and Jen is doing everything she can to put walls up to protect herself from getting hurt again.”

It’s also being said that “she has created a series of boundaries in what she’s calling their ‘new relationship rule book’ , which includes no sleepovers, no date nights, restricting him from dating anyone else, and banning him from texting her – given that’s when communication between them becomes toxic.”

This plan however, does not sit right with her friend circle because they “have urged her not to get into this again, given how distraught and heartbroken she was the second time around, but Jen insists she knows what she’s doing this time.”

Not to mention “she maintains that with her new boundaries in place, she’s the one in control and is putting a barrier up against her getting hurt again. But friends fear it’s only a matter of time before she’s left heartbroken all over again,” they added before signing off.