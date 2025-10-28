Britney Spears 'not intoxicated' before driving video: restaurant manager

Restaurant manager sets record straight on Britney Spears' viral driving video

Britney Spears wasn’t intoxicated during her much-discussed night out last Wednesday, according to the restaurant manager who served her.

The Princess of Pop, 42, and a friend dined at Red O in Westlake, California, before she was filmed driving erratically on her way home.

Reports also claimed Spears had been acting strangely at the restaurant, knocking over glasses and giving an odd toast before leaving.

However, Oliver Wynn, the restaurant’s general manager, told Us Weekly denied such behavior. “She was super chill and really nice,” he said.

“She just kind of hung out, grabbed a bite to eat and left.” Wynn confirmed that Spears did not appear intoxicated and did not order alcohol, though a fan did send her a glass of wine.

“Britney was just chatting with her friend and fans the whole time,” he added, noting that the visit lasted less than an hour. “She was incredibly polite. One of the nicest celebrities I’ve met.”

Following the incident, Spears appeared to address the viral driving footage on Instagram, posting, “If anyone is wondering the lookalike was not me,” alongside an image of Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck hugging.

Despite her denial, Daily Mail reported that Spears’ family is alarmed by her recent behaviour and has been in “crisis talks” over how to help her.

The incident comes amid recent media attention as her ex-husband Kevin Federline promotes his new memoir You Thought You Knew, which includes explosive claims about their married life.

Spears has denied his allegations, with her spokesperson accusing Federline of “profiting off her” after her child support payments ended for their two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.