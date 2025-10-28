Sophie Turner's old video with Chris Martin emerges amid dating rumour

Sophie Turner’s fangirl moment with Chris Martin resurfaces

An old video of Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner sharing a moment with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2020 has resurfaced online.

The clip shows Turner’s then-husband Joe Jonas handing her a phone with a surprise birthday shoutout from Martin, per Daily Mail.

“I have someone who wants to say happy birthday,” Jonas says in the video. A smiling Turner then exclaims, “Chris Martin!”

“This is Chris from Coldplay,” the singer says in the call. “I wanted to say on behalf of me and the even more handsome members of our band that I hope you’re having the best day. I send you all my love.”

Turner, appearing emotional, then replies, “I’m not going to cry on camera,” before returning the phone to Jonas.

The clip resurfaced online as reports circulated that Turner, 29, and Martin, 48, were recently seen together in London.

The two allegedly went on a private outing shortly after Turner’s split from British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, with whom she had been in an on-and-off relationship since late 2023.

Turner is also mom to two girls, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, whom she welcomed with Jonas in their four years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Martin shares two children, including Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, with his ex-wife, actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow.

His last relationship was with Dakota Johnson for nearly 8 years. Neither Turner nor Martin has addressed the rumours.