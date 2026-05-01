Meghan 'fuming' after Harry says 'keep eyes on prize' despite humiliation

Meghan Markle expressed her extreme anger after Prince Harry took a seat back and avoided confrontation despite humiliation.

The Duke of Sussex's father, King Charles, was in the US for a four-day trip as he was hosted by President Donald Trump, who often targets the Sussexes.

The monarch not only met his son during the visit but also avoided bringing up Harry and Meghan's issue to Trump, causing distress in the Montecito mansion.

According to Closer, "In her [Meghan] view, this is exactly the kind of situation where Harry should be standing his ground, not making excuses for his father."

"Meghan is fuming and saying it sends the wrong message if they let this go unchallenged," the source said.

Archie and Lilibet's mother is taking King's move very personally, but Harry has been urging her to look at the bigger picture.

An insider claimed that the Duke believes that "they need to keep their eyes on the prize and not do anything that could jeopardise their long-term goal of rebuilding their relationship with his family."

"Emotions are running very high, but so far Harry’s managed to keep a lid on everything," the report stated.