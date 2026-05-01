Prince Harry’s most moving keepsake comes from Ukraine’s front lines

Prince Harry received many gifts during his visit to Ukraine but one, in particular, stood out for its deeply personal meaning.

During the trip, Prince Harry was presented with a pocket-sized edition of Tehillim (the Book of Psalms) in Ukrainian by chaplain Yakiv Synyakov of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces.

While modest in size, the book carries powerful significance, as it is distributed among Ukrainian soldiers as a source of spiritual comfort and strength on the front lines.

The moment resonated strongly with the Duke of Sussex, who served in the British Army for a decade, including two tours in Afghanistan.

Having experienced military life firsthand, Harry has long spoken about the emotional and psychological challenges faced by service personnel.

In Ukraine, chaplains play a vital role, offering not just religious guidance but also emotional support to troops navigating the realities of war.

These small prayer books often become cherished items, providing moments of reflection and hope amid uncertainty.

The Duke also received “Love is Care” jewellery from the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” in recognition of his support for wounded soldiers and rehabilitation work at the Superhumans Center.