 
Geo News

Prince Harry's most moving keepsake comes from Ukraine's front lines

Prince Harry honoured with insignia and veteran-made tokens during emotional visit

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 01, 2026

Prince Harry&apos;s most moving keepsake comes from Ukraine&apos;s front lines
Prince Harry’s most moving keepsake comes from Ukraine’s front lines

Prince Harry received many gifts during his visit to Ukraine but one, in particular, stood out for its deeply personal meaning.

During the trip, Prince Harry was presented with a pocket-sized edition of Tehillim (the Book of Psalms) in Ukrainian by chaplain Yakiv Synyakov of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces. 

While modest in size, the book carries powerful significance, as it is distributed among Ukrainian soldiers as a source of spiritual comfort and strength on the front lines.

The moment resonated strongly with the Duke of Sussex, who served in the British Army for a decade, including two tours in Afghanistan. 

Having experienced military life firsthand, Harry has long spoken about the emotional and psychological challenges faced by service personnel.

In Ukraine, chaplains play a vital role, offering not just religious guidance but also emotional support to troops navigating the realities of war. 

These small prayer books often become cherished items, providing moments of reflection and hope amid uncertainty.

The Duke also received “Love is Care” jewellery from the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov” in recognition of his support for wounded soldiers and rehabilitation work at the Superhumans Center.

King Charles office shares urgent update after Andrew's shocking news
King Charles office shares urgent update after Andrew's shocking news
Prince Harry banned from decisions as Meghan's new rulebook takes control
Prince Harry banned from decisions as Meghan's new rulebook takes control
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor bombshell announcement rocks Palace
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor bombshell announcement rocks Palace
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive special message from Trump's family
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive special message from Trump's family
Palace shares update after Trump's surprise tariff announcement video
Palace shares update after Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission over King Charles betrayal
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission over King Charles betrayal
Meghan Markle takes U-turn with explosive offer for Netflix
Meghan Markle takes U-turn with explosive offer for Netflix
Prince William's one rule for Harry leaves brothers at breaking point
Prince William's one rule for Harry leaves brothers at breaking point