The Tabloid's favourit couple, Harry and Meghan, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US to begin a new journey, which has brought them several successes over seven years.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes are said to be planning to take a big personal step about their marriage amid speculations.

The Californioa-based couple are seriously thinking fo a vow renewal ceremony on their eighth wedding anniversary to strenghten their relationship amid growig tensions behind the scenes.

Archie and ilibet's parents have remained a huge focal point of media attention since they tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2018.

Meghna reportedly discussed her plans with Harry after the pair graced a celebrity vow renewal in 2023, when they were among guests watching Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reaffirm their marriage during a birthday celebration.

"There is a strong desire in Meghan to present unity and commitment for the sake of her lifestyle brand and 'happy families' image she loves to project on social media, particularly as her and Harry's anniversary approaches," an insider claimed.

A source told Radar: "Meghan is basically desperate to leave Harry as he just doesn't fit in with the showbiz life she wants to live in the US, but at the same time, she is so focused on 'Brand Meghan' she thinks a vow renewal would make for great content on her channels."

For some observers, it may seem unusual, even contradictory to plan a romantic recommitment ceremony while also grappling with serious questions about the future of the relationship.