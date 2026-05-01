 
Geo News

Princess Anne launches Jersey Zoo's new Gorilla home

Jersey Zoo’s new gorilla enclosure set to draw crowds after early 'roaring success'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 01, 2026

Princess Anne launches Jersey Zoo&apos;s new Gorilla home
Princess Anne launches Jersey Zoo’s new Gorilla home

Princess Anne opened Jersey Zoo’s brand-new gorilla enclosure and residents wasted no time moving in.

Within moments of the ribbon-cutting, Badongo the troop’s commanding silverback led his family straight into their upgraded home.

Climbing frames were tested, food was happily accepted, and plenty of behaviour followed as the gorillas sized up their new surroundings.

Keepers described the reaction as instant and enthusiastic, with the animals settling in far quicker than expected.

Princess Anne launches Jersey Zoos new Gorilla home

The new habitat allows zookeepers to better mirror natural conditions especially during colder months when outdoor access can be limited.

Jersey Zoo, founded by renowned conservationist Gerald Durrell, has long been at the forefront of wildlife preservation, and this latest addition reflects its continued focus on animal welfare.

The gorillas are already a favourite among visitors and are expected to draw even bigger crowds once the enclosure opens to the public.

Zoo officials say the appeal is easy to understand.

The official public opening is set for Tuesday, with a larger celebration planned later in May.

King Charles office shares urgent update after Andrew's shocking news
King Charles office shares urgent update after Andrew's shocking news
Prince Harry banned from decisions as Meghan's new rulebook takes control
Prince Harry banned from decisions as Meghan's new rulebook takes control
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor bombshell announcement rocks Palace
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor bombshell announcement rocks Palace
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive special message from Trump's family
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive special message from Trump's family
Palace shares update after Trump's surprise tariff announcement video
Palace shares update after Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission over King Charles betrayal
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking admission over King Charles betrayal
Meghan Markle takes U-turn with explosive offer for Netflix
Meghan Markle takes U-turn with explosive offer for Netflix
Prince William's one rule for Harry leaves brothers at breaking point
Prince William's one rule for Harry leaves brothers at breaking point