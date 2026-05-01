Princess Anne launches Jersey Zoo’s new Gorilla home

Princess Anne opened Jersey Zoo’s brand-new gorilla enclosure and residents wasted no time moving in.

Within moments of the ribbon-cutting, Badongo the troop’s commanding silverback led his family straight into their upgraded home.

Climbing frames were tested, food was happily accepted, and plenty of behaviour followed as the gorillas sized up their new surroundings.

Keepers described the reaction as instant and enthusiastic, with the animals settling in far quicker than expected.

The new habitat allows zookeepers to better mirror natural conditions especially during colder months when outdoor access can be limited.

Jersey Zoo, founded by renowned conservationist Gerald Durrell, has long been at the forefront of wildlife preservation, and this latest addition reflects its continued focus on animal welfare.

The gorillas are already a favourite among visitors and are expected to draw even bigger crowds once the enclosure opens to the public.

Zoo officials say the appeal is easy to understand.

The official public opening is set for Tuesday, with a larger celebration planned later in May.