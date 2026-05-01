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Kate Middleton, Prince William receive special message from Trump's family

King Charles, Queen Camilla to convey warm greetings to William and Kate

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Kate Middleton, Prince William receive special message from Trump&apos;s family
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive special message from Trump's family

Prince William and Princess Kate's absence was noted by the Trumps as they sent a special message to the Waleses while saying goodbye to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

On April 30, the royal couple was given a warm goodbye as Donald Trump and Melania Trump rolled out the red carpet at the White House.

According to a lip reader, the First Lady asked King Charles to send good wishes to the family of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to Daily Mail, Nicola Hickling shared that Melania said, "Thank you. I wish you well and hope you have a good flight. Good luck with everything, and enjoy yourself."

She also said to the monarch to send her love to "Catherine and William and their children," and urged the King to rest. 

It is important to note that Prince William and Princess Catherine were given the key responsibility to welcome Trump and his wife when they visit the UK for a state visit in September 2025. 

The US President expressed his fondness for the future Queen at the state banquet at Windsor Castle.

He said, "Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful."

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