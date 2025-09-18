'Now You See Me 3' shows 'diamonds are forever' in new trailer

The Four Horsemen are back, but this time they are not alone. The pack of four recruits a trio of Gen Zers to help them bring down a bigger threat in the face of Rosamund Pike in Now You See: Now You Don't.



These new faces include Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt, who join veterans Jesse Eisenberg, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Woody Harrelson.

The second trailer was released after Lionsgate, the studio behind the movie, greenlit work on the fourth installment with director Ruben Fleischer at the helm.

The decision follows a positive response to the third installment in the test screenings. “I’m super gratified by the response we’ve gotten to the movie,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson says in an interview with TheWrap.

He continues, “I’m super gratified by the response we’ve gotten to the first trailer, the amount of engagement we’re getting online, both from old fans and new fans."

"Some of whom have now gone back and seen the originals for the first time, and I’m really looking forward to unleashing the latest chapter of this beloved franchise on the world again," the head adds.

Now You See: Now You Don't will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 14.