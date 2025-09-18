Harry Styles, Zoë Kravitz take their romance to Rome amid European getaway

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have been spotted enjoying another romantic outing, this time in Rome, as their whirlwind European tour continues to capture attention.

The couple, who have already been seen together in Tuscany, London, and New York City, where Kravitz introduced the pop star to her father, Lenny Kravitz, were photographed on Wednesday taking in the sights of the Italian capital during a relaxed drive.

For the low-key outing, the pair coordinated in matching white T-shirts and sunglasses, a styling choice that has become something of a theme in their recent public appearances, as per Daily Mail.

Styles and Kravitz have been frequently seen strolling together across Europe, leading fans to dub their appearances a “promo tour” of their relationship.

Their public displays of affection and coordinated looks have drawn comparisons to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who were known for their slow-paced, paparazzi-friendly walks during the pandemic.

Insiders maintain, however, that the relationship is genuine.

A source told Page Six, “It’s very new and fresh, and they’re just having fun. Harry doesn’t label this stuff. This is the happiest Harry has ever been.”

Exclusive photos and insider accounts suggest the pair are more than a casual fling, with friends hinting that they could be on the path to something serious.

Styles’ romance with Kravitz follows high-profile relationships with Olivia Wilde, Taylor Russell, Camille Rowe, and Taylor Swift, among others.