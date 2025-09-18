Cardi B drops 'Am I The Drama?' tracklist

Cardi B shares the tracklist of 'Am I The Drama?'

Fans dearly anticipate Cardi B's sophomore album. Now, for them, she has unveiled the tracklist of Am I Drama?.



In this list, several artists feature, including Summer Walker, Kehlani, Lizzo, Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, and others.

Through a post on X, the Grammy winner shares the tracks:

1. Dead (feat. Summer Walker)

2. Hello

3. Magnet

4. Pick It Up (feat. Selena Gomez)

5. Imaginary Playerz

6. Bodega Baddie

7. Salute

8. Safe (feat. Kehlani)

9. Man Of Your Word

10. What's Goin On (feat. Lizzo)

11. Shower Tears (feat. Summer Walker)

12. Outside

13. Pretty & Petty

14. Better Than You (feat. Cash Cobain)

15. On My Back (feat. Lourdiz)

16. Errtime

17. Check Please

18. Principal (feat. Janet Jackson)

19. Trophies

20. Nice Guy (feat. Tyla)

21. Killin You ****

22. Up

23. WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Earlier, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, opened up about her views on what she described as 'harsh criticism'.

"And I'm like, see, this is why I don't put music out, because it's like, this is my art and this is something that I put a lotta love and time to."

"And it's just like, sometimes, when people just rip it apart it just hurts you and it crushes you," she told CBS News.

Cardi B is set to drop the Am I The Drama? on Sept 19