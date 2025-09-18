 
Julia Roberts reveals rare truth after working with Chloë Sevigny: Report

Julia Roberts has confessed she was 'excited and intimidated' to meet her 'After the Hunt' co-star Chloë Sevigny

September 18, 2025

Julia Roberts is opening up about working alongside Chloë Sevigny and admits she was nervous to meet her acclaimed co-star.

In a new interview with Variety about their upcoming film After the Hunt, the Oscar-winning actress, recalled her first encounter with Sevigny at her home during rehearsals. 

“I was so excited and intimidated about meeting Chloë,” Roberts shared. “Allan [Mandelbaum, our producer] said, ‘Chloë should be here in a couple minutes,’ and I looked at Ayo [Edebiri] and said, ‘I’m scared.’ She said, ‘Me too.’ Even my daughter Hazel got up and said, ‘I’m leaving.’”

The meeting quickly turned emotional, with Roberts even tearing up after Sevigny admitted how much she admired her. 

“On the plane ride home, I watched three of your movies because I just wanted more Julia,” Sevigny told her.

Roberts’ co-stars and director Luca Guadagnino praised her generosity off set, with Guadagnino calling her “an incredible cook” and highlighting how she memorized every crew member’s name. 

Roberts, however, admitted her role was challenging, saying it was “really exhausting” to portray a character so different from her nurturing nature.

The pair recently reunited on the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival premiere of After the Hunt, where Sevigny affectionately kissed Roberts as they posed alongside castmates Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

