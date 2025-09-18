 
Geo News

Kate welcomes Melania Trump to Meghan's former home Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle’s former home has just hosted U.S. first lady Melania Trump

By
Hiba Anjum
|

September 18, 2025

Britains Catherine, Princess of Wales and U.S. first lady Melania Trump walk as they tour Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Britain, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool
The Princess of Wales has just invited the U.S. first lady Melania Trump to Meghan Markle’s former home, Frogmore Cottage.

The Princess’ walk about with the first lady intended to have FLOTUS “join her for a fun morning activity with the @scouts youngest members, the Squirrels!”

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and Britains Catherine, Princess of Wales interact with kids as they tour Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, Britain, September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/Pool
For those unversed, the squirrel scouts are the youngest members of the Scouting family, all ages four to six years old.

According to the official website of the UK organization their goal is “helping young people gain skills for life at a time when it matters most and where it's most needed”.

Check it out Below:



