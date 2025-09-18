‘Unattractive' Meghan Markle's smile gets bashed

Meghan Markle has just found herself being ridiculed for her smile

An expert has just taken a stance against Meghan Markle for her decision to share a birthday tribute post for her husband, from his UK days.

While the Duke’s birthday happened on the 15th of September, comments have been rolling on. One such comment is by royal commentator Ingrid Seward who just spoke to The Sun.

She believes, “a lot of people say things like that, but coming from her, it is slightly nauseating, I think. Meghan is an actress, and I don't think she ever stops acting.”

For those unversed, Ms Seward suspects Meghan’s decision is related to Prince Harry’s most recent trip to the UK, for his charities.

The expert didn’t end there either, instead she doubled down and added, “I think she is always trying too hard to be relatable.”

“If only she'd take that smile off her face occasionally, and see another expression. It's lovely to see someone smiling, but there's something quite unnatural about Meghan's big smile.”

Before concluding, she echoed similar sentiments and seemingly drove the point home by saying, “Every photograph she posts is contrived, and I think that is a shame, because we only get to see that one side of her, and it's not a particularly attractive side.”