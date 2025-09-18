Donald Trump puts on ‘salesman' act while meeting King Charles

President Trump tries to ‘talk himself up’ to King Charles: Expert

US President Donald Trump tried hard to appear confident while meeting with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton but failed, as per a body language expert.

According to The Express, Body language expert Inbaal Honigman said Trump put on a “salesman” act as he tried to talk himself up during his state visit to Windsor Castle.

Honigman noted that while Prince William appeared relaxed and gently reassured Kate with a hand on her back, Trump stood stiffly, trying to follow royal protocol but seeming unsure.

His strong handshake and upright posture suggested he wanted to appear powerful, however, his movements appeared overly rehearsed.

“President Trump stands in quite a stiff way, holding his shoulders back, as if he wants to follow protocol, but he’s not 100% sure what protocol is,” she said.

"Prince William’s comfortable, natural stance suggests for him it is all in a days work. Whereas Trump’s still ‘Ken doll’ pose may reveal that, for him, the meeting is quite a huge deal,” she added.

The expert continued, "For Trump, the magnificence of the occasion is evident because he is gazing ahead and slightly upwards.

"Trump’s raised upwards gaze may suggest that as he talks, he’s trying to talk himself up and to present things to the King as if they are greater or grander than they actually are.

"Trump appears to be reverting into his salesman persona and coming across as grandiose while he speaks, and talking himself up to the monarch."

Honigman further noted, "This slight difference between the direction of the King’s gaze and the president’s gaze is all we need to see to know that Charles is taking the conversation in his stride.

"Whereas president Trump is viewing the conversation as an opportunity to make himself seem like he’s a big deal."