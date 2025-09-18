Cardi B's beau Stefon Diggs accused of fathering baby girl: Source

NFL star Stefon Diggs is facing a paternity dispute as he prepares to welcome his first child with girlfriend Cardi B.

According to court documents obtained by People, model Aileen Lopera, known on Instagram as Lord Gisselle, has accused the New England Patriots wide receiver, of fathering her daughter, born in April 2025.

Lopera initially filed legal papers in December 2024 while still pregnant, requesting sole legal and physical custody but allowing Diggs visitation rights.

Diggs denied paternity in his response and requested genetic testing. He also stated that if he is confirmed to be the father, he wants joint custody and shared responsibility for pregnancy- and birth-related expenses, as well as legal fees.

The documents further revealed that Lopera named the child Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, using the athlete’s last name.

“My client looks forward to the day Mr. Diggs acknowledges and provides for his infant daughter,” Lopera’s attorney, Tamar G. Arminak, said in a statement to the outlet.

The paternity case came just one day after Cardi B revealed she is expecting her fourth child, her first with Diggs.

The rapper shared the news in an interview with CBS Mornings, telling Gayle King, “I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space… very strong, very powerful that I’m doing all this work while I’m creating a baby.”

Cardi and Diggs have been linked since late 2024 and made their public debut as a couple in May 2025 at a Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks playoff game.

Diggs is already father to an 8-year-old daughter, Nova, while Cardi shares three children, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom Belle, with her estranged husband, Offset.