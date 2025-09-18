 
Ozzy Osbourne's views about his life ahead of death laid bare

Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76

September 18, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne reportedly left the world with a content heart. 

A new report of RadarOnline.com revealed that last words of the Prince of Darkness. 

Reportedly, while speaking on a talking head interview, the singer said, "If my life's coming to an end, I really can't complain."

"I had a great life," he admitted. 

For those unversed, Ozzy delivered many hits, including Iron Man, Paranoid, War Pigs, Crazy Train, and Changes.

In addition to this, he was inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame and the US Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as well as one on Birmingham's Broad Street, marking notable career milestones.

Ozzy passed away at 76 and the news was confirmed by his family through a statement released on 22nd July 2025. 

His family, in a statement, shared, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning."

"He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," it read.

