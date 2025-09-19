Joss Stone hints Prince Harry could move back to the UK

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex could move back to the UK, as per Joss Stones.

Earlier this month, Harry visited the UK for a four-day work trip. During his trip, the son of King Charles met the English singer.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, Joss recalled her interaction with the Duke of Sussex, calling it “really sweet.”

She said, “He joked about me having four children, saying it’s 'two too many,' or maybe it wasn’t a joke!”

However, Joss, who recently moved back to the UK after living in the US, also went on to reveal that Harry was also interested in how they were settling back.

She said, “He also asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always.”

Hinting at the possibility of Harry moving back to the UK, Joss noted, “Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice.”

“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,” she added.

Joss said, “It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back – for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment.”

It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry currently lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Sussexes moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down from their roles of working royals.