Prince Harry drops to his knees in front of King Charles: ‘Don't uproot my family'

Prince Harry has gone on his hands and knees with King Charles to stop Donald Trump

Reports allege Prince Harry got in his knees with King Charles recently, all to beg him about US president Donald Trump.

News of this has been shared by a well placed insider, who spoke to RadarOnline recently.

According to them, “Harry is terrified this controversy could still blow up in his face. He went down on his knees during his recent tea meeting with the King, asking him to get some kind of guarantee from Trump that his visa status would not be touched. He sees this banquet as the make-or-break moment.”

This comes amid a separate insider’s claim that Harry has made mistakes, and he knows his book created risks.” But “he told his father he could not bear to uproot his family again, and begged him to intervene before Trump could make an example of him.”

For those unversed, after Prince admitted to drug use in his memoir Spare, many started to wonder whether his visa will get revoked on this basis alone. This is because the US bars anyone with a past of drug use from entering the country.

Even a courtier has stepped forward regarding this fear and said, “The King does not want to see Harry forced out of the United States. It would destabilize the family even further. But there is only so much he can do – this is about diplomacy with Trump, who relishes leverage.”

Even a government insider believes, “Harry knows the admissions in Spare gave Trump ammunition. With the president on U.K. soil, there's a fear he could seize the moment to humiliate him. That's why Harry is leaning so heavily on the King right now.”

This is precisely why “Harry wants iron-clad reassurance that the issue will not surface at dinner," a friend of the prince added. So much so “he begged his father to protect him from any humiliation, because one wrong word from Trump could throw his entire future in America into doubt.”