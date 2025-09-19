Did Donald Trump break royal protocol during UK visit?

Donald Trump sparks royal protocol debate after touching King Charles, Prince William

Donald Trump sparked a major debate during his recent visit to the UK!

After footage showed the President touching King Charles on the back and Prince William on the arm, social media posts claimed that this was a break of royal protocol.

However, the BBC reporter Richard Irvine-Brown clarified that as per the official royal website claims, "There are no obligatory codes of behaviour when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms."

On the other hand, traditional royal etiquette says you shouldn’t walk ahead of the monarch. Therefore, Trump was "accused of breaking protocol" by walking briefly ahead of King Charles.

But, royal experts claim that walking ahead is fine "if the monarch gives their permission."

Richard shared, "President Emmanuel Macron of France did so in July of this year," adding, "as per Trump's visit, we can clearly see King Charles ushering Trump forward to inspect the guard."

Donald Trump visited the UK from September 16–18, 2025 along with First Lady Melania Trump. They were formally welcomed by King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle and were also greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.