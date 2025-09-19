Meghan Markle's fears of King Charles grow: ‘He's trying to ‘divide' her from Harry'

Meghan Markle’s is anxious and fearful Prince Harry is getting sucked away from her

Meghan Markle is reportedly growing more and more fearful that Prince Harry is going to get ‘sucked’ back into his past.

For those unversed, this is all related to his most recent meeting with King Charles, that happened after nearly 19 months of radio silence.

Now, an insider that is well placed within the couple’s circle has spoken to Star and admitted that these fears are high.

Reportedly, “he’s totally buzzing off the back of this meeting and she’s pleased for him to an extent.”

However, “it’s taking a lot of his focus away from what they’re trying to build in America as he’s clearly very homesick for England and desperate to build on this initial success by building more frequent dialogue with his father and other members of the Firm.”

Even then, “Harry’s insisting there’s nothing to be nervous about, that this is a wonderful thing for the whole family and that soon enough they’ll be dining at Buckingham Palace and enjoying all the fruits that come with being a royal whilst still doing things their own way as far as service and career.”

But despite Prince Harry’s rumored belief, Meghan is “deeply suspicious” of the Firm’s intentions towards them because she feels they are attempting to “divide and conquer.”

All in all “it doesn’t bode well that Harry’s no longer standing up for them and essentially throwing himself at their feet,” the source also concluded by saying.