Prince William's hatred gets even worse: 'I'll agree when hell freezes over!'

Prince William’s anger has reached a boiling point and not even Kate Middleton can calm him

Following Prince Harry’s interview with The Guardian in Ukraine, a report has come to light, that alleges Prince William is open to considering a reconciliation “when hell freezes over.”

This claim has been made by an unnamed source, who recently turned to RadarOnline.

According to their findings, whats worse is that even Kate Middleton isn’t able to sway her husband’s mind, an ability a Windsor family friend claims she has.

Reportedly, “Kate has quietly encouraged him to consider making peace.”

But while “William usually takes her advice,” in recent months, it’s not as much when it comes to Harry because Prince William has said “reconciliation will only happen when hell freezes over.”

Another allegation that is being flung Prince Harry’s way is that he and Meghan are “totally motivated by self-interest.”

According to a palace aide, “William thinks they are clinging to their titles and trying to grab whatever influence they can while the King is still here. He despises the fact Charles is indulging them”.

That is why, despite King Charles having accepted Prince Harry’s olive branch, and inviting him to Clarence House for an hour-long tea, Prince William was not in attendance.

He’s even said to be ‘livid’ over the whole thing, in past reports, but to the palace aide in question, “to him it looks naive and risky.”