Ruby Rose joins protest over Jimmy Kimmel show suspension

Ruby Rose protests Jimmy Kimmel suspension outside Hollywood studio

Australian actress Ruby Rose joined demonstrators in Hollywood on Thursday to protest Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled off the air.

The Orange Is The New Black star, 39, was photographed clapping and holding a “NO KINGS” sign as protesters criticised Trump’s allies of meddling in entertainment

Rose was spotted in a brown top with hockey stick motifs, a black Prada cross-body bag, gold jewelry, and oversized sunglasses. Her tattoos on her forearms were on full display as she rolled up her sleeves to her elbows.

The Batwoman star also shared glimpses from the protest via Instagram Stories as well as a throwback photo from one of her old interviews on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The protest held Thursday outside the El Capital Entertainment Centre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, wasn’t the only show of support for Kimmel.

Hundreds of writers and actors from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA protested outside Disney’s Burbank headquarters in California the same day, holding signs and chanting in defense of free speech. Actor Jake Ferree was among those in the crowd. The Writers Guild organised the rally.

Many celebrities condemned the suspension online, including Ben Stiller, who called it “not right,” and Jean Smart, who said she was “horrified” and defended Kimmel’s free speech.

Wanda Sykes, set to appear on the show that night, warned that Trump had “ended freedom of speech” and urged support. Rosie O’Donnell, Mike Birbiglia, Sophia Bush, and Maren Morris also voiced outrage.

Kimmel’s show was pulled on September 17 after critics slammed him for tying Kirk’s shooter to far-right extremism and mocking Trump’s response.

Nexstar Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group, two major station owners, said they’d drop the program “for now.” Trump later praised ABC’s move to suspend Kimmel's show as “great news for America.”

It is also pertinent to mention that Rose’s appearance comes after a series of alarming Threads posts earlier this year, where she said she was being stalked and harassed and mentioned the late Virginia Giuffre—an Epstein accuser who died by suicide in April. She added she’s faced harassment since her 2020 injury on the set of Batwoman.