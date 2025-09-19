 
Geo News

Jimmy Kimmel given demands if he wants suspension lifted

The demands come as ABC indefinitely suspended 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' after the host's recent comments about Charlie Kirk

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel gets list of demands by broadcaster for returning on-air
Jimmy Kimmel gets list of demands by broadcaster for returning on-air

Jimmy Kimmel faces strict conditions from Sinclair, the broadcasting company that makes up the nation's largest ABC affiliate group, for returning on-air.

Sinclair vice chairman Jason Smith shared a set of demands for the late night show host on Wednesday, Sept. 17, following discussions with ABC of pulling the show off air indefinitely starting that night.

In a press release, the media company said it "objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

"Broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities," read the statement.

Sinclair added it will only bring Jimmy Kimmel Live! back if ABC meets three conditions: talk with Sinclair about accountability, have Kimmel apologise directly to Charlie Kirk’s family, and have him donate personally to the family and Turning Point USA.

“Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, we will not restore Jimmy Kimmel Live! until we’re confident proper steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform,” Sinclair’s statement concluded.

In the meantime, a Kirk tribute special will air in Kimmel’s slot across its 30 markets—including KOMO, WJLA, KDNL, KTUL, and KATU, the broadcasting company announced.

Sinclair also praised FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s response and urged regulators to curb big networks’ control over local stations. 

The dispute stems from Kimmel’s Sept. 15 monologue, where he criticised attempts to politicise Kirk’s murder and mocked US President Donald Trump’s casual remarks about a White House ballroom while reacting to condolences over Kirk's death. 

Stephen Colbert breaks silence over Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Stephen Colbert breaks silence over Jimmy Kimmel's suspension
Hailey Bieber's dad praises her billion-dollar success
Hailey Bieber's dad praises her billion-dollar success
Charlie Kirk's chilling old tweet about Jimmy Kimmel goes viral after suspension
Charlie Kirk's chilling old tweet about Jimmy Kimmel goes viral after suspension
The Wanted member Max George hospitalized again
The Wanted member Max George hospitalized again
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates special day with Will Smith, family
Jada Pinkett Smith celebrates special day with Will Smith, family
Mark Hamill spills 'Star Wars' line he's thankful was cut: 'Who talks like this?'
Mark Hamill spills 'Star Wars' line he's thankful was cut: 'Who talks like this?'
Kylie Kelce stunned as daughter Wyatt mimics her in unexpected way
Kylie Kelce stunned as daughter Wyatt mimics her in unexpected way
Kim Kardashian post accidentally saved Emmy producer's life
Kim Kardashian post accidentally saved Emmy producer's life