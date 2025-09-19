Jimmy Kimmel given demands if he wants suspension lifted

Jimmy Kimmel gets list of demands by broadcaster for returning on-air

Jimmy Kimmel faces strict conditions from Sinclair, the broadcasting company that makes up the nation's largest ABC affiliate group, for returning on-air.

Sinclair vice chairman Jason Smith shared a set of demands for the late night show host on Wednesday, Sept. 17, following discussions with ABC of pulling the show off air indefinitely starting that night.

In a press release, the media company said it "objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the assassination of Charlie Kirk."

"Broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities," read the statement.

Sinclair added it will only bring Jimmy Kimmel Live! back if ABC meets three conditions: talk with Sinclair about accountability, have Kimmel apologise directly to Charlie Kirk’s family, and have him donate personally to the family and Turning Point USA.

“Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, we will not restore Jimmy Kimmel Live! until we’re confident proper steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform,” Sinclair’s statement concluded.

In the meantime, a Kirk tribute special will air in Kimmel’s slot across its 30 markets—including KOMO, WJLA, KDNL, KTUL, and KATU, the broadcasting company announced.

Sinclair also praised FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s response and urged regulators to curb big networks’ control over local stations.

The dispute stems from Kimmel’s Sept. 15 monologue, where he criticised attempts to politicise Kirk’s murder and mocked US President Donald Trump’s casual remarks about a White House ballroom while reacting to condolences over Kirk's death.