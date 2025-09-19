Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh announce project in Japan

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh join hands with Japan

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie just attended a reception event in order to celebrate the expansion of their initiative MUSUBI.

Rooted in the Japanese word “musubi” meaning “connection/ tying together” is a one of a kind program that will bring academia industries and the government under one cohesive unit to “build a future generation of young leaders in the UK and Japan who drive forward positive change.”

The initiative aims to strengthen the ties between both the UK and Japan, for those unversed and is aimed at “empowering youth, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing cultural exchange.”

According to the official UK Gov website, “The MUSUBI Initiative is an innovative public-private partnership to grow future Japanese leaders through sports programmes, business, educational and cultural exchanges.”

Furthermore, “Odgers and Chubu Electric will support a mentorship scheme for emerging female leaders, whilst LSEG are providing a career support network for women in finance. Deloitte will support MUSUBI’s development into an independent foundation.”

Not to mention, “senior officials, business leaders, educators, and cultural figures from both nations gathered in the Ambassador’s ballroom at the British Embassy Tokyo to celebrate these programmes aimed at empowering youth, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing cultural exchange.”

What is pertinent to mention is that even the official website claims the initiative’s mission is to create a “future of young leaders in the UK and Japan who drive forward positive change for our nations through a legacy of connections and shared opportunities for the next generation of leaders in the UK-Japan partnership.”

It has over 14 pioneer partners and supporters and over 10 programs like MUSUBI Women in the Board Room or Women’s Economic Empowerment, the MUSUBI Robert Walters career development programme and SSE Pacifico Offshore Wind Scholarship Programme supported by MUSUBI, among others.