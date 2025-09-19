 
Seth Meyers backs Jimmy Kimmel after show suspension

September 19, 2025

Seth Meyers has voiced his support for Jimmy Kimmel after ABC pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! over monologue about late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was gunned down at a Utah Valley University event on Sept. 10.

During the segment, Kimmel had criticised “MAGA gang” supporters for “trying to characterise this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

In support of Kimmel, Meyers used his Sept. 18 Late Night “A Closer Look” to address US President Donald Trump’s attacks on free speech.

Meyers opened with tongue-in-cheek praise for Trump, he joked, “I’ve always admired and respected Mr. Trump… and if you’ve ever seen me say anything negative about him, that’s just AI.”

Turning serious, Meyers said, “It is a privilege and an honour to call Jimmy Kimmel my friend… I wake up every day grateful to live in a country that values free speech, and we’re going to keep doing our show with enthusiasm and integrity.”

He called the controversy “a big moment in our democracy” and urged Americans to defend free expression. “There’s a reason free speech is in the very first amendment.”

Kimmel has not publicly responded to the suspension. Meanwhile, Sinclair Broadcasting—the largest ABC affiliate group—has said it won’t restore the show unless ABC discusses accountability with Sinclair, Kimmel apologises directly to Kirk’s family, and he donates personally to the family and Turning Point USA.

