Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James dies in plane crash

Country music legend Brett James, best known for Carrie Underwood’s hit 'Jesus Take the Wheel,' died in a plane crash in Franklin, NC, along with two others

September 19, 2025

Nashville singer-songwriter Brett James was killed in a plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday, September 18. He was 57.

As per WTVF, the Grammy Award-winning country music songwriter was one of three people aboard a single-engine plane that went down in North Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that there were no survivors in the crash.

"A Cirrus SR22T crashed in a field in Franklin, North Carolina, around 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 18. Three people were on board," said FAA.

Flight records indicate that a single-engine Cirrus SR22T had departed from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville before the crash.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) also confirmed the death of the songwriter in a plane crash.

“Brett was a trusted collaborator to country’s greatest names, and a true advocate for his fellow songwriters," the association penned on its  Instagram handle.

"Brett, your ASCAP family misses you dearly. Thank you for your unforgettable music,” the association said in its statement.

Born on June 5, 1968, in Columbia, Brett was one of the most popular songwriters of the 2000s and early 2010s.

Throughout her decades-long career, Brett penned songs for several renowned singers, including Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean, and Rascal Flatts.

