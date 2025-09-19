Bad Bunny reportedly sued over home used in short film and residency

Bad Bunny reportedly sued for $1M by Puerto Rican widower

Bad Bunny is reportedly facing a $1 million lawsuit from a Puerto Rican widower who says the popstar’s use of his home has caused lasting emotional distress.

The three-time Grammy winner, 31, released his seventh studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos on January 5 and announced his residency No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí soon after.

Román Carrasco Delgado, 84, filed the suit Wednesday, Sept. 17, claiming his salmon-colored house in Humacao was featured without proper consent in the January short film and later replicated as stage set for the singer’s 31-day residency in San Juan.

According to the suit, Carrasco—who cannot read or write—only gave limited permission for filming but alleges that the officials misled him, transferring his signature onto two contracts he didn’t understand.

Carrasco, who received $5,200 for the video, said he never okayed using his home’s measurements and photos to build the replica.

Moreover, the exposure turned his real home into a tourist attraction as fans crowded the area daily for photos and videos, leading to privacy concerns and “malicious comments.”

He also complained that he got no benefit despite the short film racking up 22 million views and the residency generating huge revenue.

He told Associated Press the three-bedroom house holds deep sentimental value because he built it for his late wife, spending four to five years on the project with family help.

Meanwhile, the set designer Mayna Magruder Ortiz told The New York Times the replica was altered slightly for concert use, like converting the kitchen into a bar.