Jon Stewart risks cancellation with fiery response to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' getting pulled

Jon Stewart shares fiery response to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' being pulled

In the latest episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart didn’t hold back in his response to Jimmy Kimmel’s ABC show being pulled indefinitely over his remarks about Charlie Kirk.

Stewart acted nervous and smiley and dubbed himself "patriotically obedient" while taking veiled swipes at censorship of comedians and TV hosts amid the Trump rule.

He called President Donald Trump, "father" and praised him for his "charm, intelligence, and an undeniable sexual charisma that filled their air like a pheromone-packed London fog" at his U.K. state visit.

Kimmel offended right wing executives associated with ABC when he said that "the MAGA gang" had been "desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it."

As Trump called Kimmel talentless in a tweet, Stewart fired, "There’s something called a talent-o-meter. It's a completely scientific instrument that is kept on the president's desk. And it tells the president when a performer's TQ, Talent Quotient — measured mostly by niceness to the president — goes below a certain level, at which point the FCC must be notified to threaten the acquisition prospects for billion-dollar mergers of network affiliates."

"These affiliates are then asked to give ultimatums to the even larger mega corporation that controls the flow of state-approved content. Or the FCC can just choose to threaten those licenses directly," he added.

"Basic science," he declared.

"So I don't know who this Johnny Drimmel Live on ABC character is, but the point is our great administration has laid out very clear rules on free speech," Stewart said. "Now some naysayers may argue that this administration’s speech concerns are merely a cynical ploy, a thin gruel of a ruse, a smoke screen to obscure an unprecedented consolidation of power and unitary intimidation, principle-less and coldly antithetical to any experiment in a constitutional republic governance."

He added, "Some people would say that. Not me, though. I think it’s great."