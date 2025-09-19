'TSITP' author Jenny Han shares inspiration behind use of Taylor Swift's 'Dress'

Photo: 'TSITP' author Jenny Han reflects on using Taylor Swift's 'Dress' in season finale

Jenny Han recently explained her choice of Taylor Swift songs during the final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

Speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, the author discussed that the song Dress was one of her most favourite tracks from Swift's sixth studio album, Reputation.

"I don't remember when I decided on 'Dress,' but I love the song. It's one of my favorite songs off the album, so I was really excited to use it," Han began.

In addition to this, Han shared that the song perfectly captured the intense passion and yearning between Belly and Conrad, played by Lola Tung and Chris Briney, by describing it as "sexy" and "passionate," making it an ideal fit for the dramatic scene.

"It's really sexy, it's passionate," Han added and continued, "and I thought it would be great in that moment," after which she moved on to new topic.