Did Trump really eat spaghetti during King Charles' speech?

King Charles delivers speech during State Banquet for Donald Trump

An image purporting to show former US President Donald Trump eating spaghetti during King Charles III’s speech at a state banquet in Windsor Castle has gone viral, drawing millions of views online.

The photo, widely shared Thursday on X by the account Raw Egg Nationalist, appeared to show Trump inelegantly twirling pasta as the king delivered remarks.

But fact-checkers quickly determined the image was fake. A community note flagged the post, clarifying that the picture had been digitally altered.

At no point during the king’s speech was food being served, and footage from the banquet shows empty plates as guests listened.

Moreover, spaghetti was not on the menu for the evening.

The dinner featured Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, Norfolk chicken ballotine with zucchini and thyme jus, and a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet and poached Victoria plums, according to the BBC.

Trump and the first lady attended the banquet Wednesday as part of the president’s second state visit to Britain, where Charles praised the US-UK. alliance.