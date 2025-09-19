 
Geo News

Did Trump really eat spaghetti during King Charles' speech?

King Charles on Wednesday hosted a State Banquet for US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle

By
Web Desk
|

September 19, 2025

King Charles delivers speech during State Banquet for Donald Trump
King Charles delivers speech during State Banquet for Donald Trump 

An image purporting to show former US President Donald Trump eating spaghetti during King Charles III’s speech at a state banquet in Windsor Castle has gone viral, drawing millions of views online.

The photo, widely shared Thursday on X by the account Raw Egg Nationalist, appeared to show Trump inelegantly twirling pasta as the king delivered remarks. 

But fact-checkers quickly determined the image was fake. A community note flagged the post, clarifying that the picture had been digitally altered.

At no point during the king’s speech was food being served, and footage from the banquet shows empty plates as guests listened. 

Did Trump really eat spaghetti during King Charles speech?

Moreover, spaghetti was not on the menu for the evening. 

The dinner featured Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, Norfolk chicken ballotine with zucchini and thyme jus, and a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet and poached Victoria plums, according to the BBC.

Trump and the first lady attended the banquet Wednesday as part of the president’s second state visit to Britain, where Charles praised the US-UK. alliance.

Prince William's icy move toward Prince Andrew has everyone talking: Report video
Prince William's icy move toward Prince Andrew has everyone talking: Report
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh honour Queen Elizabeth's legacy on funeral anniversary
Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh honour Queen Elizabeth's legacy on funeral anniversary
Palace hits back at reports of fight between Donald Trump, King Charles' staffs video
Palace hits back at reports of fight between Donald Trump, King Charles' staffs
Prince Louis's autumn hobby revealed by Princess of Wales
Prince Louis's autumn hobby revealed by Princess of Wales
Queen Camilla stands firm amid Prince Harry's efforts to mend royal ties video
Queen Camilla stands firm amid Prince Harry's efforts to mend royal ties
Prince Harry's surprise Kensington Palace visit sparks wild speculation
Prince Harry's surprise Kensington Palace visit sparks wild speculation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued strong warning regarding Netflix projects
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued strong warning regarding Netflix projects
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Melania's stunning photos
Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton, Melania's stunning photos