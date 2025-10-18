Prince Andrew still holds royal titles despite palace announcement

Prince Andrew's announcement that he would give up his royal titles has stirred confusion over what has actually changed, with CNN royal correspondent Max Foster clarifying that “nothing has been taken from him at all.”

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, the Duke of York said he had “agreed with the King” to stop using his titles in light of “continued accusations” that had become a distraction from the monarchy’s work.

However, Foster noted that the move was largely symbolic. “Prince Andrew has not been stripped of his titles. He’s only agreed to stop using most of them anyway. So he’s still the Duke of York,” Foster said. “He’s just agreed to stop using that title. Nothing has been taken from him at all.”

Prince Andrew with former wife Sarah Ferguson

Royal sources told CNN the decision was made “in recognition of the fact that the Prince’s personal issues continue to be an unwelcome distraction from the work of the wider royal family”, a reference to his past ties with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

“Crucially, Prince Andrew is still Prince Andrew. He was the son of a monarch so that title can’t be taken away,” Foster explained.

“He won’t be known as Duke of York. He won’t use the title of Your Royal Highness (HRH). There are various other honours as well he won’t be using anymore, but he does actually retain most of them.”

The Buckingham Palace has not commented further on the details of the arrangement.