Prince Andrew 'forced' by William, King Charles to relinquish titles?

Hidden message in Prince Andrew's statement revealed

Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles, has announced that he will no longer use his royal title, which includes the Duke of York and Knight of the Garter.

However, the statement released by Buckingham Palace has sparked rumours with royal experts saying that Andrew's decision was not entirely voluntary.

As per royal experts the decision was result of intense pressure from King Charles and Prince William.

Prince Andrew 'voluntarily' gives up on royal title amid Epstein scandal allegations

In the statement, Prince Andrew said, "In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

Adding, "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."

"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the statement concluded.

Now, Jenny Bond told Sky News that she was "struck" by the use of "we" in the statement rather than "I" throughout the statement.

"This is a clear indication that extreme pressure has been put on Prince Andrew to do the decent thing if you like and fall on his sword," she added. "If he hadn't fallen on his sword he would have been pushed very firmly onto it."

Jenny went on to add, "He could not go on with all these headlines which are indeed distracting from the work of the family."

"I think there have been some pointed words between Charles and I think William, very much in the background putting the pressure on Andrew to do what most of us would see as the decent thing," the royal expert said.

On the other hand, Jenny shared that Andrew saying that he will not be "using" his royal title instead of giving up on it has also struck her.

"He must be referring to his dukedom which was given to him by his mother in 1986 when he married Sarah Ferguson who will no longer be a Duchess," the royal expert said of Prince William's uncle.