Prince Andrew gives up titles: Palace sources reveal inside deets

Palace sources reveal insight as Prince Andrew gives up royal titles

Prince Andrew has given up major royal titles after a string of allegations against him made headlines for years.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew revealed that he’s given up the title of the Duke of York and his Order of the Garter title.

Following the announcement, palace sources said "we’re finally able to breathe a sigh of relief," hoping the move will subside the controversy, per Dailey Express.

Andrew was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to be intimate with him at the age of only 17.

The former Duke of York settled the case out of court in 2022. However, Virginia’s memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, published after her suicide in April this year, went into more detail about the three alleged sexual encounters she had with Andrew.

The dad-of-two also became pals with senior Beijing official Cai Qi, who was later suspected to be a spy.

In the statement, Prince Andrew acknowledged that "continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."