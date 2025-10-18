 
Geo News

Prince Andrew gives up titles: Palace sources reveal inside deets

Prince Andrew gives up titles: Palace sources reveal inside deets

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 18, 2025

Palace sources reveal insight as Prince Andrew gives up royal titles

Prince Andrew has given up major royal titles after a string of allegations against him made headlines for years.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew revealed that he’s given up the title of the Duke of York and his Order of the Garter title.

Following the announcement, palace sources said "we’re finally able to breathe a sigh of relief," hoping the move will subside the controversy, per Dailey Express.

Andrew was accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre, who claimed she was forced to be intimate with him at the age of only 17. 

The former Duke of York settled the case out of court in 2022. However, Virginia’s memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, published after her suicide in April this year, went into more detail about the three alleged sexual encounters she had with Andrew.

The dad-of-two also became pals with senior Beijing official Cai Qi, who was later suspected to be a spy.

In the statement, Prince Andrew acknowledged that "continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

Buckingham Palace takes big step as Prince Andrew gives up royal title video
Buckingham Palace takes big step as Prince Andrew gives up royal title
Sarah Ferguson supports Prince Andrew's decision
Sarah Ferguson supports Prince Andrew's decision
'Furious' Kate Middleton, Prince William bracing themselves for Virginia Giuffre memoir
'Furious' Kate Middleton, Prince William bracing themselves for Virginia Giuffre memoir
Virginia Giuffre family releases statement after Prince Andrew makes big announcement
Virginia Giuffre family releases statement after Prince Andrew makes big announcement
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew's major decision over royal title
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Andrew's major decision over royal title
Meghan Markle celebrates 'big news' after Prince Andrew gives up royal title video
Meghan Markle celebrates 'big news' after Prince Andrew gives up royal title
Meghan Markle's 'Confessions of Female Founder' podcast hits major milestonee
Meghan Markle's 'Confessions of Female Founder' podcast hits major milestonee
Prince William's emotional promise to Princess Diana laid bare
Prince William's emotional promise to Princess Diana laid bare