King Charles true feelings on Prince Andrew's decision revealed

Prince Andrew on Friday renounced his royal title of Duke of York, amid further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The palace shared Prince Andrew’s announcement on its official website.

Prince Andrew said, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father went on saying, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

He, however, again denied all allegations of wrongdoing, “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Now, following Prince Andrew’s decision, the People magazine has shared King Charles reaction.

The outlet reported, “PEOPLE understands that King Charles, 76, was consulted on the matter and is glad of the outcome.”

Earlier, The Times, citing the royal insiders, had claimed that King Charles was "considering all options" when it came to his brother, including the possibility of removing Andrew's titles.