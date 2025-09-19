Priscilla Presley recalls helping son Navarone through withdrawal

Priscilla Presley opens up about helping son Navarone get off drugs

Priscilla Presley is opening about helping her son Navarone Garcia battle drug addiction.

After losing her grandson Benjamin Keough to suicide in 2020, Priscilla helped her son get off fentanyl.

Two weeks after late Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband Danny Keough’s son’s death at 27, Navarone came to his mother to ask her help in getting clean.

"I would be in bed with him, and he'd say, 'My legs hurt, my legs hurt,'" Priscilla, 80, told People. "I'd get up and massage his legs. Now I know what it's like with someone who goes through withdrawal. It's horrible. A lot of people can't get through it and go right back to it. It was hard."

After 22 days of pushing through withdrawal, Navarone began to recover. However, he turned to heroin a few months later.

"Finally one day he came to me and said, 'Mom, I want to get off drugs. I don't want to do this anymore. I don't want to hurt you anymore. Will you help me?'" Priscilla recalled. "I said, 'I will absolutely help you.'"

"So, he stayed at my home and I slept with him every night, and he had withdrawals every night. I don't wish that on anyone because there's really nothing you can do. You can't give them more drugs, that's for sure. They have to go through it," she added.

Priscilla shares son Navarone with her ex Marco Garibaldi. She shared daughter Lisa Marie with ex-husband Elvis Presley. She is currently promoting her new memoir, Softly as I Leave You: Life After Elvis.